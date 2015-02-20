Apple to offer first ever public iOS beta next month, but be ready, it's a limited release

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release its first public beta version of iOS for testing in mid-March. This should allow early testing resulting in fewer bugs in the final release of the updated iOS 8.3. But hurry it should be limited to the first 100,000 people to sign up, says the sources of 9to5mac.

Apple ran a public beta program for OS X Yosemite before it was released. It has never run such a program for iOS before.

The first public iOS beta will be for iOS 8.3 which should be to anyone interested from mid-March according to 9to5mac. This will be distributed via the AppleSeed program.

The same sources also claim iOS 9, codenamed Monarch, should arrive in June after iOS 8.4, codenamed Copper, has come and gone. iOS 8.4 is expected to come with Apple's all new music streaming service, the sources say.

iOS 8.3, codenamed Stowe, was released to developers early in February with enhancements including support for Wireless CarPlay, upgraded Emoji keyboard, better voice for Siri and simpler login for Google.

Releasing public iOS betas not only helps Apple iron out bugs before the release but also should help to cut down on unauthorised sales of beta downloads from developer accounts.

