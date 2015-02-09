Apple’s iOS 9 update will likely bring bug fixes rather than a bunch of new features

Don't expect a tonne of new features in iOS 9.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple plans to use iOS 9 - the company's next major iOS update expected to roll out around autumn - as a software fix for several issues currently affecting iOS 8. Engineers are reportedly putting a huge focus on addressing bugs, maintaining stability, and boosting performance for the new operating system.

Apple typically delivers annual iOS updates for iPhone and iPad. In 2013, for instance, the company overhauled the software's user interface and added new features like Touch ID and Control Center. It continued to refine the design in 2014, as well as add more features, including Health, Apple Pay, and the beginning stages of Apple Watch.

We're assuming iOS 9 will include some new features, but it looks like Apple simply wants to perfect iOS right now with under-the-hood improvements and worry later about adding flashy new tricks for eager consumers. That said, consumers will be happy to hear Apple is trying to reduce the amount of storage needed to install new updates.



In order to install iOS 8 on an iPhone or iPad, Apple said you needed 4.7GB or 6.9GB, respectively, of free storage space. That meant many people, specially those who owned 16GB phones and tablets, had to delete content to make room for the update, but all that might soon change. Apple wants to make the next iOS update more efficient in terms of size.

This wouldn't be the first time Apple spent time improving software: Snow Leopard notably brought stability and optimisations to Mac OS X, where as Leopard from the previous year took care of adding all-new features.

READ: Here's how to get your iPhone ready for iOS 8