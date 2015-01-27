Apple: Android users love the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Tim Cook has said that Android users just "love" the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, citing that the last quarter saw the highest number of Android switchers over the last three launches.

The comments made during the Q&A session of the Apple Q1 '15 earnings report conference confirm that the larger screen size was enough to woo disgruntled Android users to shift to iOS and the new phones.

"We saw more Android users switch than the they did the previous three launches," stated Cook. Although he didn't break out which three launches he is talking about, we presume it covers the iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, and iPhone 5C.

Cook also confirmed that the last 90 days saw the highest quarter for first-time iPhone users joining the Apple fold. He also confirmed that many of the company's iPhone customers have yet to upgrade to the new models.

Apple sold 74.5m iPhones in the last 90 days, making it the most successful iPhone launch in the smartphones 8-year history.

Apple's success comes as Sony Mobile announced it was laying off a further 1,000 employees in Europe following struggling sales. Maybe all those previous Xperia customers, and disgruntled Samsung Galaxy S5 customers have really jumped ship - either that or Cook is just trolling the Android faithful.