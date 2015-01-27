  Apple iOS 8.1.3: Latest update brings fixes and reduces amount of free space required for updates

Apple has released another iOS update, officially called iOS 8.1.3.

The new software fixes a host of issues, including one that prevented some users from entering their Apple ID passwords for Messages and FaceTime. It also corrected bugs that stopped Spotlight from displaying app results and multitasking gestures from working on the iPad.

Possibly the most noteworthy change affects storage space. According to the update's change log, iOS 8.1.3 reduces the amount of free storage space required to perform an iOS update, meaning you will no longer have to delete a lot of old stuff from your device to make room.

And finally, the software update adds new configuration options for education standardised testing. In other words: iOS 8.1.3 isn't a huge update. Apple didn't even seed it to developers before releasing it to the public. But it does make iOS run more efficiently with less hiccups.

Keep in mind Apple is also working on iOS 8.2, a bigger update that is expected to bring major changes, the WatchKit SDK, and features that'll allow the iPhone to integrate with Apple Watch. Apple will likely release iOS 8.2 alongside Apple Watch sometime around March.

Apple has also released a 7.0.3 update for the third-generation Apple TV. Both updates are now available as over-the-air downloads.