Apple Pay confirmed for UK and Europe by withdrawn Apple job advert

Apple has inadvertently confirmed that it is bringing Apple Pay, its contactless payment system that works with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, to the UK and Europe soon.

In an online job advert for a London-based intern,l which has since been taken down, Apple claimed that its payment system would roll-out across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

"Apple Pay is a new and exciting area in Apple that is set to expand across Europe, Middle East, India and Africa," it said.

"Apple Pay will change the way consumers pay with breakthrough contactless payment technology and unique security features built right into their iPhone 6 or Apple Watch to pay in an easy, secure, and private way."

The intern will be tasked with driving the roll-out of the service.

READ: Apple Pay hands-on: Shopping with your iPhone

Apple Pay is essentially Apple's answer to NFC contactless payment systems on rival handsets, although it can also be used as a digital wallet to make purchases online. It is currently only available in the US and has a limited number of credit or debit cards that can be used with it.

Purchases can be confirmed through the fingerprint TouchID sensor on the phones. We remain to see how security will work through the Apple Watch to be launched next year.

READ: Apple Pay: How to set it up and which stores and cards support it right now