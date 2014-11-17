Apple software update day: iOS 8.1.1 for older devices and 10.10.1 for Macs to go live

Apple has released a bunch of software updates today for iOS devices, Macs, and even Apple TV. The most interesting one is iOS 8.1.1 for iPhone and iPad.

The iOS update brings bug fixes and speed enhancements for iPad 2 and iPhone 4S, which is something that should please owners of those devices since they had complained of a sluggish experience after downloading iOS 8.

Apple has rolled out iOS 8.1.1 after weeks of beta testing. It is the first software update release since iOS 8.0.2 rolled out last month, bringing fixes for Health app as well as iOS 8.0.2's issues with cellular connectivity and Touch ID.

The new update is compatible with the iPhone 4S and newer, iPad 2 and newer, and the fifth-generation iPod touch. It is identified as build "12B435", and more information about the build is available on Apple's support page.

Alongside iOS 8.1.1, Apple has released OS X 10.10.1. It's the company's first software update to Yosemite and should bolster Wi-Fi reliability, Microsoft Exchange connections, and Mail when sending messages from specific providers.

You can download 10.10.1 from the Mac App Store. Apple is also issuing an over-the-air update for Apple TV 3 version 7.0.2, though it doesn't include any major features. As for iOS 8.1.1, it can be downloaded over the air as well.

Visit Apple's other support page for troubleshooting and more details about how to get OTA updates.

