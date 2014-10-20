Apple's fourth quarter dominated by iPhone, but waiting for new iPads takes its toll

Apple has posted fourth-quarter earnings, revealing it beat expectations.

The highlights include sales numbers for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iPod. More specifically, the company said it sold 39.3 million iPhone units, 12.3 million iPad units, 5.52 million Mac units, and 2.64 million iPod units, all of which surpassed expectations. It's worth noting that Apple sold 33.8 million iPhone units and 4.6 million Mac units in the year-ago quarter, meaning both iPhones and Macs saw a strong sales jump.

Apple iPad and iPod sales were not so lucky. The company sold 14.1 million iPad units in Q3 2013, suggesting iPad sales decelerated during Q3 2014. Apple also sold 4.6 million iPods in the year ago quarter, roughly 2 million more units than it sold for this fiscal quarter that ended on 27 September. Consumers likely waited for an update to the iPad lineup before buying, and there have been no new iPod models to pique their interests.

And finally, Apple announced it pulled in $42.12 billion in revenue, versus a general forecast of $39.85 billion, and said international sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue. The company further posted a quarterly net profit of $8.5 billion. For comparison purposes, Apple's year-ago quarter brought in revenue of $37.5 billion and a net profit of $7.5 billion.

In his earnings statement, Tim Cook, CEO at Apple, said: “Our fiscal 2014 was one for the record books, including the biggest iPhone launch ever with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. “With amazing innovations in our new iPhones, iPads and Macs, as well as iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite, we are heading into the holidays with Apple’s strongest product lineup ever."

Cook also emphasised that Apple is "incredibly excited" about Apple Watch and other products and services in the works for next year. Tune into Apple's live-streamed conference call at 2 PM PST to hear Apple talk more about what's next - without giving away too many details of course.

