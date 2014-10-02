  China loves the Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, 2 million reservations reported in 6 hours

Apple's iPhone 6 has reached the reservation stage in China and according to reports it's popular with 2 million orders in the first 6 hours.

Chinese news outlets are reporting that reservations for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus reached the 2 million level 6 hours after the queues were opened. This is a reservation for a space in a queue that will make those people eligible to order an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus first.

The majority of the orders have been for the 64GB iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models. This shows it's the higher end of the market that's interested in the latest iPhone, since the more affordable one is less popular.

The black market has reportedly been charging huge amounts to get handsets to Chinese buyers. So it's little surprise residents are willing to pay a little more to get the real thing directly.

At the moment Chinese buyers are simply reserving the right to pre-order which will begin on Friday 10 October. So how many of those 2 million reservations are converted into orders isn't clear. The iPhones will be available in store from Friday 17 October.

The 64GB iPhone 6 Plus is priced at 6,888 RMB which is about £693. The same model is the UK will cost customers £700.

