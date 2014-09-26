Conan rips Bendgate using Samsung, while Apple shows stress testing high standards

Apple's iPhone 6 Plus can bend, according to complaints from owners who aren't happy with their now curved devices. Bendgate, as it's already being called, has been a hot topic despite Apple claiming that only nine people have actually had a phone bending issue – many of whom sat on their devices while in their back pockets.

This hasn't stopped Conan O'Brien jumping on the bandwagon. He's poked fun at Apple in the most painful way possible, using the Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

The video makes fun of the "flaccid" iPhone 6 Plus saying that the Note 4 stays "hard" all day long. A pretty obvious joke, but it works and has probably left Samsung executives throwing freebies at Conan.

While all this has been going on Apple has released details of the high testing standards we've come to expect from the fruit giant. It shows what the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus go through as part of testing before being released to the public.

Back when Apple suffered the Antennagate scandal it let journalists into its labs to see the device production. This time Apple has done the same with a small group of journalists. It put 15,000 iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units through testing, making these its most tested devices yet, according to Recode who was inside a testing facility.

Tests include multiple angle sit down scenarios, into vary surfaces which are repeated thousands of times. Another involves laying the phone across metal bars and bending the middle until it flexes – but it then flexes back into shape, according to Recode's experience. There were also pressure point and torsion tests shown off.

So it seems Apple is satisfied it's done everything it can and these are freak occurrences that will probably mean replaced handsets for the owners. Is that enough to keep the Apple buying frenzy that sold 10 million new iPhones in the first three days going? Time will tell.

