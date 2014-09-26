  Apple rolls out iOS 8.0.2 software update with fixes for broken iPhone 6s and HealthKit bug

Apple has released a second update to iOS 8, following a botched first update that rendered some iPhone 6s useless.

The new update is rolling out over the air to handsets now and not only includes fixes for cellular connectivity and Touch ID, which software update iOS 8.0.1 disrupted on any iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus that installed it, but also corrects a bug that prevented HealthKit-enabled apps from launching in the App Store.

HealthKit is a major health and fitness-tracking feature in iOS 8 that pulls details about workouts, dieting, and other metrics from third-party apps and then displays that data in an easy-to-read dashboard. The unspecified bug that affected HealthKit essentially forced Apple to pull all HealthKit-enabled apps from the App Store. With today's update however, HealthKit apps should finally be accepted into the App Store.

The second update, called iOS 8.0.2, further includes several fixes for issues pertaining to third party-keyboards, Reachability, Photo Library, and more. An issue where third-party keyboards could become deselected when a user enters their passcode, for instance, has been fixed, along with an issue that caused unexpected cellular data usage when receiving SMS/MMS messages. Apple has also improved the reliability of its Reachability feature on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

And finally, iOS 8.0.2 brings better support for Family Sharing's Ask To Buy feature, as well as a fix for when ringtones sometimes didn't restore from iCloud backups, and one last fix for something that prevented users from uploading photos and videos from Safari. Many reports have claimed Apple will likely release a third update to iOS 8 sometime soon in order to enable Apple Pay, a mobile payment service likely launching in October.

Apple still hasn't specified what happened with iOS 8.0.1, though it promptly issued a statement after pulling the software on Wednesday. The company has only acknowledge reports of an issue and apologised for the "great inconvenience" experienced by users.

Visit Apple's support page for more details about how to get OTA updates.

READ: Apple pulls iOS 8.0.1 update