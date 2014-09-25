  Apple on iPhone 6 Plus Bendgate: Extremely rare, with only 9 complaints of bending so far

Apple has responded to Bendgate, a controversy surrounding the now-widespread belief that iPhone 6 Plus smartphones will bend out of shape with normal use.

In an official statement to Pocket-lint, Apple has suggested the entire situation is overblown and not at all a legitimate concern that customers should worry about: "With normal use a bend in iPhone is extremely rare and through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus."

The company went on to describe how both iPhone 6s were designed, engineered, and made to be both "beautiful and sturdy". In fact, according to Apple, the new smartphones feature a precision engineered unibody enclosure constructed from machining a custom grade of 6000 series anodized aluminium.

The aluminium is actually tempered for extra strength and works with stainless steel and titanium inserts to reinforce high stress locations. Apple also described the iPhone 6 Plus' screen as "the strongest glass" in the smartphone industry and said it carefully chose high-qualty materials for their strength and durability.

"We also perform rigorous tests throughout the entire development cycle including 3-point bending, pressure point cycling, sit, torsion, and user studies," Apple added in its statement. "iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet or exceed all of our high quality standards to endure everyday, real life use."

In other words, Apple wants you and all your friends to know that the iPhone 6 Plus probably won't bend if you put it in your pocket or carry it around from day to day. And if it does bend, as with any Apple product, you should contact Apple.

It's worth mentioning that one of the most popular videos from yesterday, which reportedly showed an iPhone 6 Plus bending with little pressure applied, appears to be edited in a way that might reveal the video is a fake.

Notice the video shows the iPhone 6 Plus drastically bending at 1:40 minutes, and the time on the phone at that point displays 2:26 PM. The man in the video then proceeds to explain around 2:35 minutes into the video that he just finished bending the phone with his thumbs.

But there's one problem with that version of events: The iPhone 6 Plus he supposedly "just" bent displays the time 1:59 PM around 2:45 minutes into the video, roughly 27 minutes before the smartphone is shown succumbing to little pressure.

So, what do you think: fake or not? And is Bendgate not really an issue, as Apple indicated?