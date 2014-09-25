Apple pulls iOS 8.0.1 update that tried to fix HealthKit bug and other issues

Apple has promptly pulled the first update to iOS 8, called iOS 8.0.1.

After the update began rolling out to devices on 24 September, roughly a week after iOS 8 publically launched, many people claimed via Twitter that cellular functions and Touch ID stopped working for them. Pocket-lint even replicated the errors, which resulted in a "No Service" signal, as seen above.

Apple has now stopped the update and made a statement to Pocket-lint: "We have received reports of an issue with the iOS 8.0.1 update. We are actively investigating these reports and will provide information as quickly as we can. In the meantime we have pulled back the iOS 8.0.1 update." Before later apologising for the mistake:

"We apologize for the great inconvenience experienced by users, and are working around the clock to prepare iOS 8.0.2 with a fix.."

Original story:

Apple has released iOS 8.0.1, the first update to iOS 8. It includes several bug fixes for Apple's mobile operating system and can be downloaded over the air.

Labeled build 12A402, the latest version of iOS 8 notably addresses an issue that prevented apps from supporting HealthKit. The public launch of iOS 8 last week was not a smooth one, as Apple confirmed within hours of releasing the software that it found a bug associated with HealthKit.

HealthKit is a major health and fitness-tracking feature in iOS 8 that pulls details about workouts, dieting, and other metrics from third-party apps and then displays that data in an easy-to-read dashboard. The unspecified bug that affected HealthKit essentially forced Apple to pull all HealthKit-enabled apps from the App Store. After today's update however, HealthKit apps will be accepted into the App Store.

The update also includes several fixes for issues pertaining to third party-keyboards, Reachability, Photo Library, and more. For instance, an issue where third-party keyboards could become deselected when a user enters their passcode has been fixed, along with an issue that caused unexpected cellular data usage when receiving SMS/MMS messages. Apple has also improved the reliability of its Reachability feature on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

And finally, iOS 8.0.1 brings better support for Family Sharing's Ask To Buy feature, as well as a fix for when ringtones sometimes didn't restore from iCloud backups, and one last fix for something that prevented users from uploading photos and videos from Safari. Many reports have claimed Apple will likely release a second update to iOS 8 sometime soon to enable Apple Pay, a mobile payment service likely launching in October.

Visit Apple's support page for troubleshooting and more details about how to get OTA updates.

