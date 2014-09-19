Know what’s better than an iPhone 6 Plus? A 24ct gold iPhone 6 Plus worth almost £3K

Goldgenie has done it again, no sooner have the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones hit the streets than it's producing more exclusive versions for discerning customers (well, those with bundles of cash in their pockets anyway).

Priced from £2,637 the specialist in coating phones and other technology in 24ct gold, rose gold and platinum is offering special editions of both of Apple's new devices. And what's more, if you really want to push the boat out, you can also opt to have the Apple logo on the rear coated in Swarovski crystals. That'll make you stand out in a crowd.

Goldgenie calls its gold, rose gold and platinum designs iPhone 6 Elite and iPhone 6 Plus Elite, while the Swarovski adorned editions have the more of a mouthful monikers iPhone 6 Swarovski Style Elite Apple Logo and, yep, iPhone 6 Plus Swarovski Style Elite Apple Logo. But jokes aside, the latter phones do look a darn sight better than the rear casings Samsung has produced for its Galaxy Note 4 in association with Swarovski.

Dare we say it, but Goldgenie's iPhones are understated in comparison.

Each Goldgenie device will come in a unique Cherry Oak-finished presentation case and have Clear-Coat full body protection, which comes with a "no questions asked" lifetime guarantee. The phones are SIM free and unlocked.

You can find out more at goldgenie.com.