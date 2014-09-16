  Duke and Stanford University medical trials to test Apple Healthkit's accuracy and speed

If you've wondered how Apple Healthkit might work in practice, two hospitals in the US are about to find out by launching medical trials on patients with diabetes and chronic diseases, it's claimed.

According to Reuters, hospitals at Standford University and Duke University plan to test Healthkit, a service that is still under development but will act as the center of a new healthscare system by Apple. It not only regulates third-party medical devices with accompanying iPhone apps but also gathers information from these apps into a user-friendly dashboard for both doctors and patients to view.

Stanford University Hospital will let doctors track blood sugar levels for children with diabetes using Healthkit, while Duke University is developing a way to check things like blood pressure and weight for patients with cancer or heart disease. Both hospitals want to see if Healthkit is accurate. They also want to see how fast Healthkit can report data, especially compared to the current phone or fax methods commonly used at hospitals.

Christopher Longhurst, chief medical information officer at Stanford Children's Hospital, specifically told Reuters the hospital will monitor Type 1 diabetes patients. They'll be sent home with an iPod touch and instructed to enter blood sugar levels in between doctor visits. Two patients already are enrolled in the trial, and the pilot programs at both Stanford and Duke will launch in the coming weeks.

READ: Apple Health and HealthKit for iOS 8 has your wellness at heart

Apple recently and quietly mentioned in a press release that iOS 8 Healthkit medical trials were coming, though it neglected to provide specific information. Reuters previously reported that Apple is also talking to other hospitals in the US about medical trials.