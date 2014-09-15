  Phones 4u confirms iPhone 6 pre-orders will be cancelled

Phones 4u entered administration on Sunday evening, leaving many wondering what the situation would be regarding iPhone 6 pre-orders placed through the company.

iPhone 6 orders opened on Friday 12 September, but just two days later Phones 4u went into administration following the decision to EE not to renew a future contract with the high street retailer.

Phones 4u has issued the following statement to Pocket-lint: "Any orders that have not already been dispatched will be cancelled and any payments refunded to customers. Phones 4u apologise for any inconvenience," as well as confirming that other contracts sold remain unaffected.

As the iPhone 6 isn't due for fulfilment until 19 September at the earliest, that means that those who did pre-order, should be getting a refund from Phones 4u, however its recommended that you phone customer services on 0845 871 2253.

The final straw for Phones 4u was the decision by EE not to enter a new contract for future business, although EE's existing contract runs into 2015.

Following the high profile departure of Vodafone, Phones 4u was left only able to offer Virgin Mobile contracts, and pointed the finger at those departing networks, with CEO David Kassler saying:

"Today is a very sad day for our customers and our staff. If the mobile network operators decline to supply us, we do not have a business. A good company making profits of over £100 million, employing thousands of decent people has been forced into administration."

Vodafone has responded, however, saying: "Phones 4u was offered repeated opportunities to propose competitive distribution terms to enable us to conclude a new agreement, but was unable to do so on terms which were commercially viable for Vodafone in the current UK market conditions."