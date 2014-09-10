Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Watch and Apple Pay hands-on picture round-up
Apple has launched its new line of super kit in the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch.
While the Apple Watch won't arrive until 2015 you can hope to get your hands on the latest iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus this year.
The new line of iPhones are both larger than any Apple has made before. There is some debate about Apple's decision to create a phablet sized handset in the iPhone 6 Plus. Some have said that without the stylus and extra functionality that goes with that it's little more than an awkwardly sized iPhone. But when it comes to smartphone size it's very much a personal choice that varies from person to person.
When it comes to personal preference the Apple Watch will also split opinions. The watch is a single shape across the range but it comes in a selection of colours and with more strap options than anybody expected to see. The result should be a wide range of variation seen on people that opt for the smartwatch. Of course that will also depend on price - we may see many more of a certain type if it's that much cheaper than the alternatives.
Apple is also due to launch its new Apple Pay service which will let people pay for items using contactless payment either from the iPhone or from the Apple Watch.
Check out the gallery below for all our hands-on photos with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Apple Watch and Apple Pay.
