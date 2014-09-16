Will iOS 8 work on my iPhone? Which devices support which features

Apple has announced that iOS 8 will be available for download on 17 September, and that means you're probably wondering if your device will work with all the new software features.

Well stop wondering. Pocket-lint has detailed below exactly which devices support which features. It's not a complete list just yet, but we plan to update regularly, so keep checking back. Keep in mind as well that iOS 8 includes several smaller changes, which we assume will work with most handsets, though Apple has yet to specify either way.

Let us know in the comments if we missed anything or if you're curious about support for a feature.

Not everyone is eligible to install iOS 8 on their iPhone or iPad. More specifically, Apple usually limits mobile operating system updates to newer devices. The company has already named which devices are compatible with iOS 8 (listed below), so see if your device can update before getting all excited.

The following devices are compatible with iOS 8: iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, fifth-generation iPod touch, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Mini. The iPhone 6 will presumably ship with iOS 8 installed.

We've listed some of the new features in iOS 8, below, alongside which existing Apple devices support the features. We will update this list regularly as Apple reveals more specific information about which devices support which features.

Apple has an all-new Photos app that includes new search functions and smart albums. It appears as though any device that can install iOS 8 will support the new Photos app and its new features.

Messages in iOS 8 allows you to send voice clips instead of just texts. It appears as though any device that can install iOS 8 will support the new Messages app and its new features.

The new Health app in iOS 8 is like an easy‑to‑read dashboard for your health and ﬁtness data. But it's only available on iPhone 4S or later and fifth-generation iPod touch.

Siri in iOS 8 supports 22 languages and includes Shazam integration and the ability to prompt Siri via a voice command, among other things. The new Siri is available on iPhone 4S or later, third-generation iPad or later, iPad mini, and fifth-generation iPod touch. Some Siri features are not currently available in every country however. You can find out if Apple supports your country via the company's Feature Availability page.

The keyboard in iOS 8 now supports third-party keyboards and offers dictation along with a new QuickType feature that predicts what you'll type next. It appears as though any device that can install iOS 8 will support the new keyboard and its new features. That said, QuickType and dictation is not currently available in every country. You can find out if Apple supports your country via the company's Feature Availability page.

Apple has introduced continuity features in iOS 8 that makes your device work better with a Mac running OS X Yosemite. Features include Handoff, the ability to make and receive calls, send texts of any kind, and more. Continuity features are available on iPhone 5 or later, fourth-generation iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini with Retina display, and fifth-generation iPod touch.

Family Sharing enables you to share purchased apps with other members of your family, among other things. It can be downloaded on up to 10 devices per account, five of which can be computers. iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite are required to set up or join a Family Sharing group. It appears as though any device that can install iOS 8 will support Family Sharing.

Apple's new iCloud Drive service lets you store all your presentations, spreadsheets, PDFs, images, and any other kind of document in iCloud, and it lets you access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC. iCloud Drive requires an iCloud-enabled device, and some features require iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite as well as a Wi‑Fi connection. It appears as though any device that can install iOS 8 will support iCloud Drive.

Spotlight has been improved to work with Safari, show websites and movie times and news and nearby places, and it works with Apple's App Store. It appears as though any device that can install iOS 8 will support the new Spotlight. That said, some Spotlight features are not currently available in every country. You can find out if Apple supports your country via the company's Feature Availability page.

Pocket-lint has only learned whether the following features work with iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, though there are a few exceptions. We are working to learn more and hope to update soon.

Voice over LTE -Voice over LTE allows voice calls over a broadband connection. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support Voice over LTE.

Wi-Fi-calling - Wi-Fi calling allows voice calls over Wi-Fi. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support Wi-Fi calling.

Apple Pay - Apple Pay lets pay with your iPhone using Touch ID in stores and in apps. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (and Watch) support Apple Pay.

Reachability - Reachability is a gesture that allows for easier one-handed use. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support Reachability.

Display Zoom - Display Zoom increases icon size. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support Display Zoom.

Front-facing camera:

Exposure control - Exposure control lets you control the exposure. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Burst mode - Burst mode lets you take multiple snaps at once. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support Burst Mode.

720p HD video recording - Record video at 720p HD. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Rear-facing camera:

Exposure control - Exposure control lets you control the exposure. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Burst mode - Burst mode lets you take multiple snaps at once. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

1080p HD video recording - Record video at 1080p HD. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Other camera tricks:

1080p HD video recording at 60fps - Record 1080p HD video at 60fps. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Panorama (up to 43MP) - Capture Panoramas at 42MP with rear-facing camera. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support this output.

Improved Face Detection - Improved face detection equals better focusing. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Cinematic video stabilisation - This feature lets you stablise clips like the cinema pros do. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Continuous autofocus mode - This mode keeps things in focus while recording. Continuous autofocus mode

Time-lapse video - Time-lapse video lets you make cool time lapses. We know that iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus support it.

Slo-mo video (120 fps or 240 fps) - Shoot slow-mo vids at 120 fps or 240 fps. Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support this output.

Optical image stabilization - None of that digital stuff. Stabilise images optically. But only iPhone 6 Plus will let you.

Autofocus with Focus Pixels - An improved focusing featuring, thanks to Focus Pixels, that only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support.