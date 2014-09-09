  1. Home
See the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch move in official videos

Shortly after Apple unveiled Watch and all-new iPhones at the Flinter Center in Cupertino, the company released official videos and trailers for the new products.

Pocket-lint has therefore grabbed all the videos and embedded them here, essentially whetting your appetite until you can get your hands on them. Although the first few are adverts, others are lengthy clips that summarise some of the more wow-worthy features in Apple's new iPhones and Watch. The Introducing Apple Watch video, for instance, is 10 minutes long and tells you everything you may want to know about the gadget.

That said, check them all out below. There are 9 total. Be sure to grab some popcorn!

Perspective (2:55)

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus - TV Ad - Health (0:31)

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus - TV Ad - Duo (0:31)

Introducing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (6:24)

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus - Seamless (1:09)

Apple Watch - Health and Fitness (3:48)

Apple Watch - Introducing Apple Watch (10:35)

Apple - Echoes (1:01)

Apple - Apple Watch - Reveal (2:05)

