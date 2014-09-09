  Apple iPhone 5S and 5C prices drop by £100 each in the UK

Apple has announced the new iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Watch. Following on from these brand new desirables it has dropped the price of the iPhone 5S and 5C by £100 each.

The iPhone 5S will now start at £549 for the 16Gb model and go up to £499 for 32GB. The iPhone 5C will cost £320 for the 8GB model. These handsets were all £100 more, before the latest iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were introduced.

The Apple Watch is backwards compatible so it will work with the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5.

The iPhone 5S features Apple Touch ID fingerprint sensor, the A7 processor with M7 coprocessor, universal 4G support, and a 4-inch screen. The iPhone 5C has the same 4-inch screen as the 5S, the same A6 processor and 8-megapixel camera as the iPhone 5, and colourful variants.

By comparison the iPhone 6 comes in gold, silver or space grey, and will be available in the UK for £539 for the 16GB model, £619 for the 64GB model and, for the first time, a new 128GB model for £699.

The iPhone 6 Plus comes in gold, silver or space grey, and will be available in the UK for £619 for the 16GB model, £699 for the 64GB model and £789 for the new 128GB model.

