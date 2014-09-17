  Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus: Where can I get it?

Apple has launched two new iPhone models, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. Pre-orders opened from 12 September, available in store from 19 September.

The iPhone 6 offers a 4.7-inch display and the iPhone 6 Plus 5.5-inches, meaning Apple now has a phablet. New cameras, iOS 8, as well as a host of new features come to the new phones, which are the slimmest iPhones yet.

The iPhone 6 comes in gold, silver or space grey, and will be available in the UK for £539 for the 16GB model, £619 for the 64GB model and, for the first time, a new 128GB model for £699.

The iPhone 6 Plus comes in gold, silver or space grey, and will be available in the UK for £619 for the 16GB model, £699 for the 64GB model and £789 for the new 128GB model.

Tesco has come forward and told us that it will be stocking the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus and offering some pretty competitive deals. On a £41 a month 4G tariff, you'll be able to get the iPhone 6 (16GB) with 3000 minutes, 5000 texts and 3GB of data. Even better, you can get the 128GB model for £48.50 a month on the same deal. Click here for all the details.

You can buy the iPhone SIM free from the Apple Store, or you can reserve the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus for collection. Prices start from £539 for the iPhone 6, £619 for the iPhone 6 Plus. You might have to be fast, however, as stock appears to be dwindling already. Click here for all the details.

Pre-ordering is open at Carphone Warehouse, offering deals across the major networks. You can get a free 16GB iPhone 6 on Vodafone, with unlimited calls and texts and 4GB of data for £43.50 a month. Click here for all the details.

Vodafone has been quick off the mark to tell us that it will stocking the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, and say you'll be able to get Netflix free for 6 months and Sky Sports Mobile TV or Spotify Premium free for 24 months on a new 4G Red XL or Red XXL tariff from 12 September.

Vodafone's pre-order page is now open, but you can get the iPhone 6 (16GB) in grey for £99.99 upfront, with 1GB data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts for just £26.50. Click here for all the details.

EE has a range of tariffs for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, with pre-orders now open. If you're happy to pay £99.99 up front, you can get the iPhone 6 (16GB) with 2GB data for £40.99 a month. Click here for all the details.

Three has revealed its iPhone 6 pricing. All the iPhone tariffs need you to pay £99.99 up front for the phone, with various tariffs starting from £38 a month for 1GB of data. If you want all you can eat data, it's £45 a month, again, with £99 up front.

The best deal looks like iPhone 6 (16GB) in silver for £99.99, with 2GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £41 a month. Click here for all the details.

O2 pre-orders have opened, with plenty of options on O2 Refresh plans. If you don't want to pay anything up front you can get the iPhone 6 (16GB) for £48 with 5GB of data. If you're happy to pay £49 up front, you can get 20GB of data month for £48.

However, you can get the iPhone 6 (16GB) in gold for £129.99 upfront, with 2GB of data, unlimited talk and texts for £38 a month. Click here for all the details.

Both phones will be ranged by Virgin Media from launch day too. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but Virgin Media cable customers currently get an exclusive £10 a month saving on pay monthly mobile deals, which include unlimited calls and texts to other Virgin Media mobiles. You can find out more here.

One of the first to announce it would be carrying the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, GiffGaff promises its deals will be "competitive". You can register your interest here.