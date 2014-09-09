  Apple's iOS 8 update: You can download it on 17 September

Apple is live at the Flint Center in Cupertino, where it just announced the successor to iOS 7 would roll out to old and existing devices in a little more than a week.

More specifically, Apple's iOS 8 will launch on 17 September. The major iOS release is only compatible with the following devices however (apart from the new iPhones): iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, fifth-generation iPod Touch, iPad 2, iPad with Retina display, iPar Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Mini with Retina display.

Some of the most anticipated features in iOS 8 include a smarter keyboard with a QuickType predictive text feature, improved Spotlight search, Shazam integration with Siri, Family Sharing for purchased apps, a new fitness app called Health, an overhauled Photos app that now offers fine-tuned controls, and more.

READ: Apple iOS 8 update: Top 7 features to get excited about

Once iOS 8 becomes available for download, you should get a notification. Alernatively, when 17 September comes around, you can go to Software Update under General in Settings to see if you can update manually. The easiest way to install iOS 8 is wirelessly - also called over the air -through the Software Update option in Settings.

Simply tap Download and then Install to download the mobile operating system update while your device is connected to both Wi-Fi and a power source. If your device is passcode enabled, you will need to enter the passcode before installing the update.

READ: Here's how to get your iPhone or iPad ready for iOS 8 update

That said, if you prefer to update with iTunes, you can install the latest version of iTunes on your computer, then plug in your device to your computer, and select your device from iTunes. In the Summary pane, click Check for Update, then Download, and Update.

Check out Pocket-lint's step-by-step guide for more information on how to get your iPhone or iPad ready for the next version of Apple's mobile operating system.