iOS 8 is now available, update your iPhone 5S and iPad now

Apple has confirmed that iOS 8 is now available to download, meaning that you'll be able to update your iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPad Air and iPad mini from today. In fact, you will also be able to download it for Phone 4S, iPhone 5, fifth-generation iPod touch, iPad 2, iPad 3 and iPad 4.

iOS 8 adds a host of new features to the devices, also debuting on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Read our reviews to see if you'd rather jump to new hardware than just upgrade.

iOS 8 adds and enhances notifications on the Apple smartphone or iPad, as well as drawing it closer to the Mac, once that updates to OS X Yosemite giving you closer parity between desktop and mobile than ever before, able to read and return messages through your Mac, or answer calls.

READ: Apple iOS 8 review: New powers for your old phone

There is a new iPhone keyboard, allowing more dynamic entry, as well as support for third-party keyboards. You get Family Sharing features and improvements in the camera app, as well as more in-device editing options.

Keep in mind you need to free up space on your device in order to make room for heavy app optimisations and eventually download iOS 8 for installation. With iOS 7, for instance, all devices needed 700MB of storage space before they were able to download the update.

Apple said you need at least 4.7GB of free storage space in order to update to iOS 8 on an iPhone and up to 6.9GB of free storage space on an iPad. You also need a fully charged or plugged-in device to download the update.

iOS 8 is available as an over the air update for your device, but be sure to head into the settings menu and check, or through iTunes. You might have a while to wait for it to fully install though. These things often overload servers initially. Indeed, if you can wait, you might be better off.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 vs iPhone 5S: What's the difference?