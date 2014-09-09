  Apple to live stream 9 September event: Here's how to watch the show

Apple has launched a dedicated page to announce it will live stream a special event scheduled for 9 September, when the company is largely expected to unveil new iPhone 6 smartphones and possibly even an iWatch wearable device.

The new page displays a countdown to the event, with the following notice: "Live video from our special event will be right here. And so will a whole lot more." The company also asked people to come back at 10 AM PST to "follow every moment" and offered a link that'll save a reminder to calendars.

If you'd like to know more about how to watch the live stream with your mobile device, or maybe how to access it with your Apple TV, keep reading.

A live stream is a real-time video feed available via an internet connection. It will allow you to watch Apple unveil new products with your computer or mobile device, as if you were personally invited to the Flint Center in Cupertino to see everything in person.

Apple typically doesn't live-stream iPhone unveilings, so you're in for a real treat. Also, unlike more recent events, the company has chosen to host the event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts - the very same location former CEO Steve Jobs used to unveil the first Macintosh computer in 1984.

1. There's two ways you can watch the live stream: online or Apple TV. To watch the live stream online, visit www.apple.com/live. To watch the live stream through Apple TV, simply fire up your set-top box. Apple will add a temporary special event channel to the main menu. Click it on 9 September to watch.

2. Make sure you meet all the live-streaming requirements. To watch online, for instance, you need Safari 5.1.10 or later on Mac OS X 10.6.8 or Safari on iOS 6.0 or later. To watch through Apple TV, you need a second-generation or third-generation Apple TV with software 5.0.2 or later.

3. And finally, don't clog up your bandwidth. Live-stream video needs fast internet. So avoidw watching a Netflix video or downloading heavy files while also attempting to watch Apple's special event online. Your lvie video will just end up very choppy and impossible to watch.

Check out Pocket-lint's round up for more information about what Apple could unveil.

READ: Here's what to expect at Apple's 9 September event

Apple is widely expected to debut new iPhones at the upcoming event, along with the company's first wearable (likely the iWatch). Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the show floor, with breaking news and analysis.