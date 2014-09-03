  iPhone 6 customers already queuing at flagship Apple Store in New York

Nothing will stop Apple fanboys/girls. Not even five days of New York City heat and humidity.

Despite a week left to go before Apple's September 9 media event, both male and female customers have begun queuing up in front of the flagship Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City, according to several photos posted to Twitter and tech website MacRumors. These fanatic customers, more commonly described as fanboys, are likely hoping to get their hands on Apple's new smartphones the moment they launch.

There's just one problem: Apple's rumoured 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 6s are expected to launch more toward the end of the month. Apple will likely just unveil the iPhone 6 next week, meaning every person waiting on Fifth Avenue will have to continue camping out another few weeks in order to be the first customers to get Apple's new devices when they hit store shelves. Temperatures in the city are expected to reach 91 Farenheit this week.

CNBC reported that two fanboys on Fifth Avenue claimed they have been waiting since 31 August and plan to camp for 19 days total, just to beat the current wait-record of 18 days. It's common for fanboys to queue days in advance of events but not necessarily weeks. For the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C launch, for instance, customers began lining up on 6 September.

Apple has not announced when the next iPhone will unveil or even go on sale, but the smartphone is widely expected to debut next week. The company sent media event invitations out last week, when it teased: "Wish we could say more".