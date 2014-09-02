  Apple iPhone 6 shown off clearly and opened up in video, no sapphire glass

The Apple iPhone 6 has leaked in the clearest video yet showing the handset inside and out. But no sapphire glass.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 leaked in a video from a Russian source who has obviously gained access to the sleek round-edged handset. It's apparently made from an aluminium alloy unibody, features the latest A8 processor and has the much-rumoured NFC capability.

Despite many rumours about a sapphire glass screen it's nowhere to be seen, apparently. But all hope is not lost as Apple is also rumoured to be releasing a larger 5.5-inch iPhone Air with premium parts which has been delayed until early 2015.

The iPhone 6 has an improved camera sensor with a lens edging that now protrudes a little out from the back of the phone itself. This might not be because the camera has got bigger but rather owing to the thinner frame of the iPhone 6 not being able to house the snapper. The flash is square with true tone LED lighting for improved colour reproduction and better low light shots.

The Touch ID scanner button has also apparently been improved. While it looks the same as the one on the iPhone 5S it's apparently got a wider set of sensors meaning it should be able to detect fingers more easily.

Expect to see the iPhone 6 launched by Apple at its event this 9 September.

