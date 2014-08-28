Apple 9 September event invites out: New iPhone 6 and iWatch expected
Apple has begun sending out invites for its 9 September event where the iPhone 6 and iWatch are expected to be unveiled.
While the invite itself has begun rolling out to press for the announcement event, details about the contents are scarce.
The invite simply shows the date and a line that reads: "We wish we could say more."
Apple does usually give away clues on its invites. This reference to talking could be an introduction to the rumoured improved Siri along with the release of the iWatch which will be largely voice controlled. It is thought that the new iPhone 6 sporting iOS 8 will work with the iWatch to control the new smarthome using Apple's HomeKit.
Of course the "more" could also refer to the size of the new device suggesting it's a larger phone. This could be the iPhone Air 5.5-inch handset. Knowing Apple's subtlety it will be both a larger phone and an improved voice control system.
So far the rumour mill has been pointing towards a 9 September announcement for quite some time. That being true could lend some strength to the other rumours. The bulk of which have been an 4.7-inch iPhone 6 with slimmer body and sapphire glass screen, an iWatch featuring smarter voice controls than the current Siri, and finally a larger 5.5-inch iPhone Air, which is also rumoured to arrive later in the year due to manufacturing issues.
Expect to hear more as the date approaches and to get full coverage from Pocket-lint live from the launch event.
- Apple might launch new iPhones well before its usual autumn event
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything we know about the next Honor flagship
- Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint sensor will make an appearance
- Another great Honor 10 leak shows different colours and specs
- Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact: What's the difference?
- The best Android phone 2018: which is the top Android phone to buy today?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs XZ1 Compact: What's the difference?
Comments