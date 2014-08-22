China Telecom leaks iPhone 6 details ahead of September launch

China Telecom has "confirmed" the iPhone 6.

Apple's iPhone 6 is expected to unveil in just a few short weeks, but that won't stop certain carrier partners from jumping the gun. China Telecom, through a post on the popular Chinese social network Weibo, has not only reportedly confirmed the upcoming smartphone's launch but has also shared an image with key details about the device.

According to tech-news blog BGR, China Telecom's post on Weibo claimed that the next-generation iPhone will launch soon. And it'll feature radios compatible with many wireless networks including TDD-LTE, FDD-LTE, WCDMA, CDMA2000, GSM, and CDMA1X. It'll also be unlocked in order to support multiple carrier networks in China.

While these leaked details aren't exactly thrilling, they do seem to corroborate reports. They also reassure fans that Apple has a new smartphone coming soon and that it will of course be available in China. China Telecom's leak is also noteworthy because it includes a rendered image. Plus it is not common for Apple's partners to discuss yet-to-be-announced devices publically.

The iPhone 6 is expected to boast a new design and a 4.7-inch display, among other things. As you can see from China Telecom's rendered image, the phone will likely also launch in three colour options when it becomes available for purchase around 19 September.