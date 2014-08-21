Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone Air leak in clearest photos yet

Apple is almost certainly set to unveil its iPhone 6 in September with leaked images appearing online more and more regularly. But this is the first time such high quality photos of the constructed device have appeared.

The iPhone 6 with 4.7-inch screen has appeared on the Instagram page of iPhone vendor Feld & Volk. The multiple angles show that Apple is going for a round edged metallic casing that looks very similar to the original iPhone. Only this version appears to be much slimmer.

According to the leak the iPhone 6 will be just 7mm thick, making it 0.6mm slimmer than the current iPhone 5S. This clearly isn't the final version as the relocated side power button appears loose suggesting this device has few innards bulking it out.

The screen appears to seamlessly flowing into that curved, raised bezel edge. It's not possible to tell if this is sapphire glass as rumoured, but we'd hope so as raising it up is just asking for trouble. The speaker port, drilled into the casing, appears to look similar to the iPhone 5, so don't expect proper stereo then.

Also leaked is the larger iPhone 6, or iPhone Air, which should come in at 5.5-inches. It is reportedly sitting next to the iPhone 6 with its 4.7-inch frame. Both feature the cut out rear logo which we've seen before and believe will be used for NFC access and light up rear logo options. This leaked photo come from within the Chinese supply chain.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 6 and iWatch on 9 September. The larger iPhone Air was rumoured to be delayed but these photos suggest it may still appear.

