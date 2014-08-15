Is this the first real photo of Apple's iPhone 6?
This could be the first real photo of Apple's iPhone 6, leaked onto the internet earlier today.
The photo was sent to TMZ, a celebrity gossip website, by a source from China. More specifically the source claims to have attained the iPhone 6 from an ex-employee of Foxconn, the factory where the iPhone 6 is being built for Apple.
The photos certainly look real and fit with every leaked image and render that's made it online up to this point.
The first thing to notice is the slimmer frame with rounded back edges and metallic shell. So far so rumoured.
Then there's the screen, the glass appears to be slightly raised and rounded which was also rumoured as the technique that would be used to apply Apple's first sapphire glass screen. This is the second strongest material on the planet and should be able to withstand anything you can throw at it.
The camera at the back appears to have a raised lens edging perhaps to act in a light controlling manner as an SLR camera does. The iSight camera on the front appears centred with all other ambient light sensors hidden behind the white cover.
The software running will likely be iOS 8 although there's no sign of HealthKit. Of course this could be hidden behind the menu which appears to be a way of either setting what the home button does or responses to swiping in four directions.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 6 along with its iWatch at an event in September.
