Apple iPhone 6 photographed in factory nearer to completion than ever

There have been plenty of iPhone 6 leaks ahead of its expected unveiling this September. Now a more comprehensive build has appeared online.

Until now the faceplate has been the only finished part of the iPhone 6 that's leaked out of factories. Now the old faceplate has appeared again but with more connections attached, suggesting it's getting closer to being built.

The photos came from a Taiwan source to the AppleClub site. They show black and white faceplate versions of the iPhone 6. There's a slightly slimmer bezel around the sides than the current iPhone 5S and apparently the glass is rounded into the edges, although that's unclear from these photos. The 4.7-inch screen size is almost starting to look normal now after so many leaks of that faceplate have got online.

But while photos of the iPhone 6 casing have leaked there still isn't too much known about the specs of the device. It should come with a plethora of sensors for health and environment measurements.

Apple is apparently holding an event on 9 September which should be the iPhone 6 launch. Apple is also expected to reveal a larger 5.5-inch iPhone Air and is hoped to be finally outing its iWatch smartwatch. These devices will all come with the smarthome in mind so expect plenty of software talk at the event too.

READ: Best smartwatches in pictures: Moto 360, Windows Phone, iWatch and more