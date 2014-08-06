Best Apple employee name ever? Sam Sung... and now you can buy his business card

We all know that Apple and Samsung have been at logger heads for the last three years or so, but even with the ongoing court cases (in the US at least) the companies have still worked together on the occasional project. Samsung has supplied displays and chipsets for Apple products in the past. However, we've actually never heard of Samsung working directly for Apple. Until now.

Sam Sung is a former employee of Apple and sees the funny side of it himself. So much so that when one of his old business cards fell out of a book he had picked up, he decided to auction it on eBay for charity. After all, you are very unlikely to see the words Sam Sung and Apple on the same business card anywhere else.

All the proceeds - minus the eBay fees - will go to Children's Wish, BC & Yukon, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to grant wishes to sick children, Sam Sung's card has been mounted in a frame with his old uniform, which he has signed, and his EasyPay tag.

The auction will run until 15 August and currently stands at 99 cents with just the one bidder. We're sure there will be plenty of others though. Sam is willing to ship worldwide.

It's also worth following Sam on Twitter (@ayesamsung) to find out if he plans to join any other rival companies. Has LG got any jobs going in Vancouver?