  Apple might unveil next iPhones at 9 September event

Apple will unveil the next-generation iPhone lineup on 9 September, it's claimed.

Recode has reported that Apple will hold a press event that Tuesday to introduce some of what Eddy Cue, a senior vice president at Apple, bragged about at the Code conference a few months ago. Cue notably said Apple's autumn product pipeline will be the best he has ever seen during his two decades at the company. The event should debut the next A8-powered iPhone, among other things.

Keep in mind many reports have claimed that Apple has an event planned for next month. 9to5Mac recently reported that Apple is even scheduling an event for mid-September. The reports haven't seemed unlikely - especially considering Apple tends to hold product launches in autumn. On 9 September 2008, for instance, it unveiled new iPods, and in 2009, it held an "It's Only Rock and Roll" event.

The next iPhone, thought to be called the iPhone 6, is largely expected to launch in both 4.7- and 5.5-inch display sizes. If you're wondering what else the company might show off in September, the latest rumours have all pointed to a smart wrist product. But that's just speculation.

Apple hasn't even confirmed anything as of yet. The company typically doesn't announce event dates until the last moment.