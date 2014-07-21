  Apple iPhone 6 photo leak shows rear logo could light up for notifications

iPhone 6 rumours and photos have started to leak steadily as the expected September reveal gets closer. Now a very reliable source has backed up the multi-source rumour that the rear Apple logo will light up on the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 6 may feature a rear light-up logo which will be used for notifications when the phone is face down. The latest photo, showing the light-friendly rear case has come from reliable Apple leaker Sonny Dickson. It clearly shows a thin plastic space for the Apple logo that would allow light to shine out.

The clear plastic logo may also be an opening used for NFC transmission, where the metal of the rest of the rear case would block signals.

All the other rumours for the iPhone 6 seem to fit with this panel showing off the slicker finish with redesigned camera flash, rounded edges and strips along the rear. It also appears to be much thinner than previous versions of the iPhone.

Apple is expected to reveal the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 alongside a 5.5-inch iPhone Air this September. The iPhone 6 is expected to be available shortly after with the iPhone Air not around until 2015 owing to construction issues. The Apple iWatch is also expected to be unveiled at the September event.

