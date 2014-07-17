  1. Home
Apple iPhone 6 battery reportedly thinner meaning a super-slim iPhone incoming

  Apple iPhone 6 battery reportedly thinner meaning a super-slim iPhone incoming
A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 6 battery will be thinner than the iPhone 5S meaning the phone overall should also be slimmer.

The report has come from hit-and-miss source DigiTimes, but we've heard lots of rumours about Apple thinning down its iPhone 6 so we're inclined to believe this one.

The iPhone 6 battery is reportedly only 2mm thin making it a millimeter thinner than the current iPhone 5S whose battery comes in at 3mm.

Despite slimming down the battery it still has a similar capacity to the current version, claims the report. Previous reports suggest that by using the latest sapphire glass and in-cell touch display, the screen will be thinner also.

This attempt to thin down the device is also proving to be a challenge which is part of the reason that the rumoured iPhone Air, at 5.5-inches, won't be available until 2015.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6 and iPhone Air from September time when the iPhone 6, at least, should be available.

This report from DigiTimes is very similar to a report from the Commercial Times which was released last April. Both publications are Taiwan based in China, where a large proportion of Apple's manufacturing takes place.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

