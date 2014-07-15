Apple's iPhone 6 is already available, sort of...
You no longer have to wait months for Apple's yet-to-be-released iPhone 6. All you have to do is go to China.
Oh, China. It's often considered the Mecca of all things faux and forged. But manufacturers in the country have outdone themselves this time, having cloned the iPhone 6 way before it is expected to debut. According to French blog Nowhereelse.fr, photos and videos of the copy-cat device have repeatedly surfaced on Chinese social networking website Weibo over the last few days.
Whoever made these iPhone 6 dupes clearly replicated standard iPhone features and many of the rumours that have been circulating in order to make them pass as believable knock-offs, though eagle-eye observers have already noted some discrepancies and production issues that Apple would never allow. You can see misaligned screens, for instance, as well as bulging rear cameras and missing Touch ID sensors, to name a few things.
The software these devices are running is not immediately obvious. Some reports have speculated it's just a skinned version of Android made to look like iOS. If that's true, then the developers did a pretty convincing job. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date and rumours
The real iPhone 6 is should release this autumn, likely in September. It'll be the successor to the iPhone 5S and will run iOS 8, Apple's latest version of iOS that unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference in June. Most rumors have insisted larger screen sizes for the next iPhone are also in the works.
