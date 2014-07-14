  1. Home
iPhone 6 revealed in best concept render videos so far

|
There have been many allegedly leaked pictures of parts of what is claimed to be the iPhone 6 - in one of two sizes - that have appeared online in the last few months. Apple is expected to announce at least one new handset in September, so it's a big deal to get a badly lit snap of the front panel of what might be the 4.7-inch version.

However, while photos of almost every constituent part have published online, it's hard to get a picture of what the final device might look like.

Concept artist Sahanan Yogarasa (SCAVids) has released two videos on his YouTube channel (SCAVidsHD) that go some way to showing you what the final iPhone 6 - well, one of them at least - could look like if the most common rumours and leaked images are true. And we like.

He has focused on the 4.7-inch version of the iPhone 6, which is also rumoured to be coming with a 5.5-inch screen size too. He primarily shows a gold-backed device, but later in the vids shows what it could look like in black, silver and red colours too.

The phones feature the most often spoken about curved edges and superthin bodies, while the strips shown on the rear of his 3D renders have turned up in many a leaked image recently.

We're not too sure about Yogarasa's icon designs though.

READ: iPhone 6 pictures: All the leaked photos and concept art in one place

If you like his concepts though, you should also check out his round iWatch renders.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

