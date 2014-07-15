iPhone 6 pictures: The best leaked photos and concept art in one place

We've still got a couple of months before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6, but that doesn't stop the floods of rumours, leaks and speculative ruminations from appearing regularly.

So far we've heard that the Cupertino company will release not one but two iPhone 6 handsets, with two different screen sizes - both larger than the current iPhone 5S: 4.7 and 5.5-inches. There is also talk that Apple will finally bite the bullet on NFC and include the connection technology in its new devices so users can use contactless payment apps and the like.

However, the biggest stream of leaks comes from pictures claiming to be one part of the new phone(s) or another. Some are pictures from "within the supply chain" of the rear casing, some of the screen, and others are concept art mock-ups based on the former two.

So we've decided to round up all the best ones in gallery form to give you a rough idea of what the final iPhone 6 could look like. Some might be far from the mark or of discarded prototype devices and some might be genuine. We'll leave that for you to decide as you flick through them.

We'll also add new ones as they appear online.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know