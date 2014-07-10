Apple iPhone 6 leaks, casing shown off in black and silver

Apple's iPhone 6 is so close we can almost smell the metal being machined right now. We can see the results too with the latest leaks, which show the rear casing of the iPhone 6 in black and silver.

The leaked photos come from Russian iPhone seller Feld & Volk, that claims they were taken in Apple's supply chain. Another photo, of an identical model but in black, was also leaked from different source suggesting these are accurate.

The photos show the iPhone 6 rear casing made of metal with what looks like plastic lines at the top and bottom presumably for grip and aesthetics.

There is a hole where the Apple logo fits, suggesting it may be lit like the MacBook. This could also be for its rumoured wireless charging and NFC capabilities.

The side-on shots also show the iPhone 6 should have a rounded edge finish and be considerably thinner than previous models. They also reveal the headphone jack port, which rumours had suggested might be replaced.

This appears to be the unfinished version as there aren't suitable holes for the camera, flash or mic. Don't worry, there's plenty of time to go still Apple, ahead of your expected September release.