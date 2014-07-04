Apple iPhone 6 compared in gold, space grey and silver renders

Before Apple unveils the iPhone 6 around September time all we're likely to see are blurry leaked photos. That's why these renders, based on current information about the device, are a nice treat ahead of the big unveil.

The iPhone 6 renders here show what the handset may look like in gold, space grey and silver/white. This is presuming Apple doesn't introduce more colours when it adds the extra, larger 5.5-inch handset that's rumoured to come along side the 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 6 alongside the iWatch in September. For the first time it is expected to release two sizes of iPhone with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models. The larger model is also expected to have, as another first, 128GB storage.

The iPhone 6 is also expected to be thinner than the iPhone 5S, have the latest A9 processor and come with more sensors.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know