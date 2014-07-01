  iPhone 6 glass fronts shown off in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants

These are some of the first photos to leak of actual iPhone 6 components. Until now it's been mock-ups. This leak shows the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants of the iPhone 6 are almost certainly on their way.

The leak, which is still a leak and not fact unfortunately, is pretty reliable as it comes from serial leakster Sonny Dickson.

The glass fronts show that the iPhone is nearing production time on a large scale ready for the expected announcement and release around September or October time.

A new hole has appeared on the front next to the ear speaker. This could simply be a moved FaceTime front camera or perhaps a proximity sensor. Of course this might not be the final mass-production part so these placements may yet change. The edges appear slightly curved, for example, which might not end up being the case in the final version.

Other rumours suggest the iPhone 6 will come with a thinner body, more efficient A8 processor, sapphire glass protection and new sensors.

