  Apple's 5.5-inch iPhone 6 may get 128GB and OIS exclusively

It's looking like Apple will almost certainly unveil two iPhone 6 variants for the first time as it enters the phablet market. New leaks are suggesting that the larger 5.5-inch version will feature, as another iPhone first, 128GB of storage and optical image stabilisation.

According to Chinese site, Wei Feng, Apple aims to introduce its first 125GB iPhone with the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 only. The smaller 4.7-inch iPhone 6, that's anticipated, will come with 32GB and 64GB options. Neither will have a 16GB option as this, apparently, is being done away with.

Apple's logic could be based in bringing its iPhones more in line with its tablet range, which also have 128GB storage. By including the larger storage option on the larger iPhone 6 lends it a more phablet-like capacity for storing documents, images, videos and so on.

Another extra, rumoured to feature only on the larger, and blatantly more expensive, 5.5-inch iPhone 6 will be optical image stabilisation in the camera.

Expect Apple to start selling the new iPhone 6 models around September.

