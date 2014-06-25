iPhone 6 release date tipped for 19 September
A further suggestion that Apple will release its new smartphones on 19 September has emerged.
One rumour has already been doing the rounds over the last month suggesting the exact date Apple will make its iPhone 6 devices available for sale, which allegedly came from German network Deutsche Telekom. Its support representatives are said to have been telling customers that the phone or phones will be launched on 19 September.
Now a second source has mentioned the same date. A Chinese language site claims that its sources also reveal the same day as the new handsets will be released.
READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know
It partly makes sense as 19 September is a Friday and Apple traditionally puts its new phones on sale on Fridays. In addition, it's almost exactly a year after the iPhone 5S and 5C phones hit stores (that was 20 September 2013).
And if that convention is adhered to, we can expect to see Apple's iPhone 6 press announcement event take place around 10 days sooner, so 9 September.
The Chinese source also claims that the 32GB iPhone 6 will cost 5,288 yuan (around £500). A 64GB iPhone 6, it says, will be 6,288 yuan (£593). It doesn't state which of the two models, 4.7-inch or 5.5-inch, that will apply to. Most likely the 4.7.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments