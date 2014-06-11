Apple iPhone 6 images leak from same chap who accurately leaked iPhone 5S and iPad mini

Apple iPhone 6 photos have leaked, offering one of the most convincing reveals of the next-generation iPhone yet.

The leak came from former Taiwanese pop star Jimmy Lin who also leaked the iPhone 5 and the iPad Mini ahead of their releases, so this is pretty reliable.

The photos show the iPhone 6 will be larger than the current iPhone 5S. According to Lin, the iPhone 6 comes with a 4.7-inch display. He also points out on his Weibo page, that Apple has shifted the power button to the right. This was previously leaked and makes sense as the size of the device has increased, allowing for easy one-handed access to the lock button.

READ: iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

The design looks and feels - according to Jimmy - more rounded than the previous models. More like the original iPhone then? It's also, apparently, "very grippy" in the hand. That's probably due to that brushed metal back which, again, looks more like the original iPhone than the last generation. In a similar way the antenna has moved back inside the phone like the models of old. The iPhone 6 also appears, as previously rumoured, thinner than other iPhones before it.

The photos show what appears to be the same Touch ID fingerprint reading home button on the iPhone 6 as is found on the iPhone 5S.

The only part of this that doesn't match recent rumours is the appearance of the 3.5mm audio port for headphones. Recent word suggested Apple would ditch that in place of its Lightning headphones. This makes it look like Apple won't make such a drastic move.

Expect the iPhone 6 to be unveiled in September/October at a dedicated Apple event.