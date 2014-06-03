iOS 8 will have a load more features Apple hasn't detailed yet, here they are

Apple spent a good hour or so of its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco yesterday, 2 June, explaining in detail some of the changes it is making to its mobile phone and tablet operating system for the next release in the autumn. iOS 8 will be a "giant release", said CEO Tim Cook, although it is one of refinement rather than a complete overhaul.

However, while a lot of the main new features or tweaks were discussed and explained, a hell of a lot wasn't. We'll be finding a vast majority of them in the coming days and weeks as those with development passes get their hands on the beta version of the OS which was released yesterday, but until then plenty others have been revealed.... by Apple itself.

At the end of the iOS 8 demo on stage at the Moscone Center, a screen appeared that listed a stack of features not previously mentioned. Some are minor, some are only interesting to users in certain locations, but it goes some way to prove that Cook is right. iOS 8 will be a giant release.

Those other features include:

Braille Keyboard for direct 6 dot Braille input.

Private browsing per tab in Safari.

Instant burst camera mode.

Wi-Fi calling support.

iBooks built into iOS 8.

Separate focus and exposure in Camera.

Flyover city tours.

Panoramic photos on iPad.

DuckDuckGo support in Safari.

In Case of Emergency Card.

Battery usage by app.

Travel time notifications.

Rich text editing in Notes.

Touch ID to exit Guided Access.

Tips app.

Speak screen support.

FaceTime call waiting.

Camera timer.

You can also see from the screenshot Pocket-lint grabbed from Apple's presentation that there are several more. And undoubtedly, that's only scratching the surface.

READ: iOS 8 will be a 'giant' release: How will it change my iPhone or iPad?

iOS 8 will be released this "fall" for consumers. Most likely to accompany the iPhone 6.