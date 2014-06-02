Apple Family Sharing new to iOS 8: Access purchases and share content among the whole family

One of the main themes to come out of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference 2014 is that Apple is opening up cross-device sharing. Family Sharing is part of the forthcoming iOS 8 iPhone and iPad operating system update and will give families of up to six persons a way to create a personal hub to automatically share and access their content.

From photos and videos to calendars and reminders, with each member of your family networked via Family Sharing it will be possible to dynamically update these main applications across each family member's mobile device. Want to see where your kids are? Then you can remotely plug into their whereabouts using their Find My iPhone.

But that's not all, as paid content can also be shared among the family (presumably with some limitations, depending on what content we're dealing with). The main account holder can even assign a master credit card account to iTunes for all the family to use. But not without permissions: if your kids try and buy 15 Candy Crush updates, for example, then a prompt message will give you the final say, irrelevant of where they happen to be at point of purchase.

It looks as though iOS 8 is all about multi device integration. From cross-device sharing between iPhone, iPad and Mac, through to whole family access. Sounds good to us - so long as there are enough caps on restricting access to certain content to different family members.