  Is this the iPhone 6? Alleged chassis pictured

Apple's WWDC event kicks off next week and we fully expect to be treated with a preview of its iOS 8 for launch later in the year. We don't expect to see the iPhone 6, but there is still plenty of interest and enough rumours to fill an encyclopaedia.

The latest comes in the form of a picture of what is alleged to be the rear chassis of the company's next smartphone. From the photo, which was originally posted by Australian website MacFixit, it's hard to see how large the device will be - recent speculation claims there will be both 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch versions.

The shell does look to match other leaks and descriptions from within the supply chain, but there is naturally no way to authenticate it at present, so it's really up to you to decide whether it is genuine or not.

And if you're wondering why Apple would make a green iPhone 6, look more closely. The green plastic is just a protective coating. The metal underneath looks either silver or gold in the photo, depending on the lighting, which also matches some of the previous rumours.

The iPhone 6 is expected to be announced in September, as part of Apple's traditional release cycle for its smartphones.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know