  iPhone 6 with 4.7-inch screen tipped for early release, 5.5-inch version to follow

Apple will release its next generation iPhone early this year, claims Taiwanese site Economic Daily News based on inside information gleaned from unidentified supply chain sources.

The newspaper says that the Cupertino firm will put the iPhone 6 on sale in August, a month earlier than usual. However, there is no word on where in the world that might occur.

In addition, there will be at least two sizes for the phone, it claims. A 4.7-inch version will be released in August, with a 5.5- or 5.6-inch version following in September.

Both screen sizes have appeared in previous rumours, but this is the first time there has been speculation on a split release for the devices. Of course, even though they might go on sale at different times, they could both appear in a joint announcement event.

The Economic Daily Times also claims that Apple will manufacture 80 million iPhone 6 smartphones this year.

Apple has also been tipped to announce its much-rumoured iWatch around the same time.

