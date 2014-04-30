iPhone 6 camera could use larger pixels and electronic optical image stabilisation

Apple appears to be working hard on improving its camera for the iPhone 6 with larger pixels and optical image stabilisation reported to feature.

The camera improvements would mean better low light photography and smoother video. The rumour comes from Chinese analyst Sun Chang Xu who waxes lyrical on Apple regularly.

Apparently the iPhone 6 camera will make the jump from current 1.5µ pixel size in the iPhone 5S up to 1.75µ. This would mean higher picture quality, in all conditions, as more light is captured.

But with more light there could be more blur so Apple is also rumoured to be integrating electronic optical image stabilisation. This would not only allow for smoother video and clearer low-light photos but should make the camera even slimmer.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Xu also suggests the iPhone 6 will be sensor packed with pressure, temperature and humidity measured from the phone, while heart rate and oxygen levels will be measured by an accompanying iWatch.

The rumour mill suggests Apple will release two versions of the iPhone 6, a 4.7-inch model followed later by a 5.5-inch version. The difference in timing is apparently due to issues with battery life and display technology in the larger model.

We expect the iPhone 6 to be released with Apple's latest iOS 8 operating system around September time.

READ: iOS 7 camera tips and tricks: Getting the most out of the iPhone camera