  Apple iPhone 6 case reveals thinner body, 4.7-inch screen and newly positioned power button

An alleged iPhone 6 case has leaked that suggests Apple will be unveiling a 4.7-inch iPhone 6, with slimmer body and newly positioned power button.

The pink case appeared on Unbox Therapy, it's source referenced as Sonny Dickson. Sonny gave us early looks at the iPhone 5S and 5C so we're inclined to give this leak some trust.

The case size reveals that the iPhone 6 could be thinner than the current model and, as is shown in the comparison video, thinner than the Nexus 5. This would make it less than 8.6mm thick. But since this is the case being compared, the phone inside should be even thinner than that.

Lending further weight to the case's validity is the moved power button. Most other larger phones have migrated the power button to the side to allow for easy one-handed access. This seems like the logical, functional type of move Apple would make when up-sizing.

All other buttons, speaker grilles and camera parts appear to be in the same place as the iPhone 5S.

Other recent rumours suggest Apple will use a curved glass screen on the iPhone 6. So many rumours have pointed towards a larger iPhone 6 we're inclined to believe this particular case could very well be the real deal. What do you think?

