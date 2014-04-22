  iPhone 7.1.1 update out, improves TouchID and keyboard

Apple has released a new update for the iPhone and iPad that promises to bring further improvements to Touch ID fingerprint recognition and fix a bug that could impact keyboard responsiveness.

The new update, which is available to all iPhone and iPad users using iOS 7.1 also promises to fix an issue using Bluetooth keyboards with VoiceOver enabled.

All users are recommended to download the new update, but you will to have your phone or tablet plugged in or with at least 50 per cent to install the update.

The update also includes a series of minor improvements, bug fixes and security updates.

Apple released its first major update to iOS 7 on the 10 March improving things like the TouchID sensor on the iPhone 5S and refining some of the look and feel to the user interface of the OS.

The update also includes Safari support for new top-level domains like .photo and .camera.

For those hoping that the new 7.1.1 update would bring a fix to the annoyance of the shift key on the on-screen keyboard. sorry, looks like you'll have to keep those fingers crossed for update 7.1.2.

Apple has also released updates for Apple TV, Mavericks, and OS X Lion.